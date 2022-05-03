DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered rain showers will move in late Tuesday night and stay into Wednesday. Temperatures will cool to the 50s Wednesday afternoon.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers that will accumulate 1 to 4 inches of new snow by Wednesday night.

The best chance for rain showers on the Front Range will be late Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, although there will be some isolated showers Wednesday morning and midday. The Palmer Divide could see rain change to snow late Wednesday.

Rain accumulations by late Wednesday will be around a few tenths of an inch in most places.

Dry and warm weather will return on Thursday with sunshine and a high temperature near 70. Highs will hit the 80s on Friday and Saturday with more dry weather.

Rain chances will return on Mother’s Day into the start of next week cooling temperatures back down to the 70s.