DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a dry start to Tuesday then rain showers will develop across the Front Range around the evening rush hour. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Rain showers continue into Wednesday before tapering off in the afternoon. Highs will fall into the 50s.

How much total rainfall could we see? About 0.5 inch to 0.75 inch.

Forecast rainfall totals by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

There are Winter Weather Advisories for the central and northern mountains effective tonight and Wednesday. Expect 2-8 inches of snow accumulation.

Winter Weather Advisories.

Forecast new snowfall by 5pm Wednesday.

It will be drier Thursday through Sunday with a minimal 10% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be warmer reaching into the 80s.