DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says to expect rain in Denver and snow showers in the Foothills to end by mid-morning with below average afternoon highs.

Temperatures only make it to the upper 50s through the afternoon with lighter winds.

Sunshine is back for Thursday with more seasonal temperatures returning to the forecast. Highs will be in the mid-70s with a light wind.

Temperatures will warm into the 80s as we round out the workweek.

Friday will be comfortable with above average temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

There is the small chance for late day shower on Friday afternoon. Saturday is very similar with highs in the low 80s, sunny skies, and lighter winds.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Sunday with highs reaching the mid-80s. Sunshine stays in the forecast with the small chance for a late day storm.

Monday has the better chance for a late day shower or storm after highs hit the low 80s. Temperatures stay near 80 degrees on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and the chance for a late day shower.