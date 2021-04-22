Rain showers before warmer and drier days for weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — A few rain showers and even some thunder will be possible with passing storms early this evening in metro Denver. A few showers south of the city may contain brief pockets of snow.

Friday will bring more of the same with late day scattered thundershowers possible. And, again some areas south of downtown Denver could have snow mixing in with the rain showers.

We will finally turn dry with passing clouds over the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 60s on Saturday followed by warmer 70s on Sunday. The warm temperatures will stick around on Monday too.

We are tracking a return of soggy spring showers again on Tuesday. There is a chance that late Tuesday night some of the rain could mix with snow or change to snow for a small period of time. So, enjoy the weekend weather before more rain and snow returns.