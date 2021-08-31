Rain returns to Colorado Wednesday, flash flooding risk in mountains

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday has been another hot, dry and smoky day across Colorado. Temperatures will stay warm into Wednesday with a high of 90 degrees.

There will still be some wildfire smoke around on Wednesday for the eastern half of the state. An air quality warning is in place through 4 p.m.

Showers and storms will push into Western Colorado on Wednesday morning and will make their way east throughout the day, bringing heavy rain to the mountains. There is a chance for flooding in burn scar areas.

The Front Range will see the chance of rain Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will cool to the 80s Thursday through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible each afternoon through Saturday before drier weather moves in.