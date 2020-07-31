Rain possible this weekend along with cooler temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) — We will have the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. The rain chances are low and better possibilities will be over the foothills.

The best day for rain will be on Sunday, with more numerous showers and thunderstorms along the Front Range and in Denver.

Monday will bring another pretty good shot at rain showers. Additionally, both days will be in the cooler low to middle 80s.

The rest of next week is looking mainly dry with only isolated storms possible as temperatures return to seasonal levels in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.