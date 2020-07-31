Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Rain possible this weekend along with cooler temperatures

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — We will have the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. The rain chances are low and better possibilities will be over the foothills.

The best day for rain will be on Sunday, with more numerous showers and thunderstorms along the Front Range and in Denver.

Monday will bring another pretty good shot at rain showers. Additionally, both days will be in the cooler low to middle 80s.

The rest of next week is looking mainly dry with only isolated storms possible as temperatures return to seasonal levels in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories