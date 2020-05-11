Rain moves in Monday with cool temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be a wet and cloudy start to the week in Colorado. Cloud cover will build in late tonight bringing scattered showers and storms on Monday.

Monday’s high temperatures will only reach the mid 50s thanks to cloudy skies. Rain showers will move in around midday and will continue on and off into the afternoon and evening. Storms are possible during the afternoon with lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall.

Tuesday and Wednesday will he dry with temperatures returning to the 70s.

More storm chances and unsettled weather will move in for the end of the week.