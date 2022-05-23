DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the 50s on Tuesday with scattered rain showers in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains.

Showers will develop Monday night in the higher elevations and will continue into Tuesday. Denver will only see rain but some changeover to snow is possible across the Palmer Divide and into the foothills.

Accumulation will stay in the mountains with 1 to 6 inches expected.

Dry and warmer weather will return on Wednesday. Highs will hit the 80s again by Thursday.

Saturday will stay hot and dry with a high of around 84 degrees.

Wet weather will return for the end of Memorial Day weekend. Shower and storm chances are in the forecast Sunday and Monday, cooling highs into the 70s.