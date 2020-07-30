Rain chances possible into the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We will have a few showers and even a thunderstorm possible early Thursday evening in Denver. There could be brief heavy rain and some wind.

Rain chances for Friday and Saturday will be low with only a stray shower or thunderstorm possible each afternoon.

There is a better chance for rain on Sunday, with more showers and thunderstorms possible late in the day. The chance will continue again Monday.

The remainder of next week looks dry with plenty of sunshine and highs returning to normal levels at 90 degrees each afternoon.