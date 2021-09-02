Rain chances drying up as warmer temperatures return for holiday weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We will have some passing showers and thunderstorms this evening across metro Denver and the Front Range. The best chance for rain will be south of the city across the higher terrain of the Palmer Divide. A few showers could linger into early tomorrow morning on the far eastern plains of Colorado.

Friday will bring us another round of showers and thunderstorms. The storms may arrive a little earlier in the day and then exit the Front Range by early evening. It’ll be another pleasantly warm day with readings in the low 80s.

We start the Labor Day holiday weekend with only isolated storms possible late in the day Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be sunny, dry and warmer, with afternoon temperatures reaching near 90 degrees.

We have a dry forecast for all of next week with beautiful sunny September skies and warm readings each day in the upper 80s to low 90s. Our normal high at this time of year should be in the low to mid 80s.