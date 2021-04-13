Rain and snow Tuesday; Larger storm system with rain to snow Thursday night

DENVER (KDVR) — Two storm systems will arrive this week, brining rain and snow chances. The first one hits today and tonight.

We are forecasting scattered rain and snow showers across the Front Range Tuesday. The chance is 40% in Denver. The best chance for precipitation is Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. One inch or less of snow accumulation in Denver, Loveland, and Fort Collins. Two inches possible in Boulder. One to four inches in the Foothills and mountains. Highs in the 40s.

A larger storm system hits Thursday evening into Friday morning. Denver can expect rain showers changing to a mix then snow by Friday morning. Two to six inches of snow accumulation in Denver with lots of melting. Plan on wet, sloppy roads on Friday morning.

Heavier totals west into the Foothills and Western Suburbs where 4-8 inches are possible. Up to 12 inches possible in the mountains. The Palmer Divide could see 3-6 inches.

Turning drier by Saturday-Sunday. Another storm system possible late Monday into Tuesday.