Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Rain and snow showers with a cold night before warming back up

DENVER (KDVR) — Rain and snow showers will move off the mountains and foothills this evening and head across metro Denver and the Front Range.

The best chance for snow showers will be in the foothills to the west and across the Palmer Divide to the south of the city. These areas may get some light grassy accumulation of less than an inch in most places.

Roads will be wet for the evening commute across the city. In the mountains, some areas could turn slushy or slick once the sun sets. So, if you’re traveling through the high country, allow extra time and reduce speed in the snow showers tonight.

We will have another nigh of freezing temperatures across northeast Colorado and metro Denver. So, if you have plants you want to save you’ll need to bring them inside or cover them. And, don’t forget to drain your external sprinkler pipes so they don’t freeze and bust.

The weather will quickly turn sunny on Friday and last through the weekend. Temperatures are expected to return to the 60s and 70s with overnight lows above freezing and in the 40s some nights next week.