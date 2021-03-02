Rain and snow showers before warmer weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We will have another sunny day across Colorado on Wednesday. Temperatures will stay above normal with afternoon readings in the 60s for a second day.

A storm system traveling across southern Colorado on Thursday will bring more clouds and cooler temperatures along with rain and snow showers. Snow will be better in the mountains, especially the southern mountains.

We will have a rain/snow mix early in Denver followed by rain showers through the day and then returning to a mix again around sunset. If there is accumulation, it would be mainly on grassy areas with better chances south of the city.

We will quickly dry out on Friday and the sunshine will return along with mild 50s. The weekend will stay sunny and dry with even warmer 60s each day.