Rain and snow return to Denver area Friday

DENVER (KDVR) -- A storm system arrives Friday across Colorado. We are expecting snow showers in the mountains early on Friday followed by increasing snow Friday night into early Saturday.

In Denver, it will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with rain showers possible by the afternoon.

Rain will mix with snow during the evening. It will turn to all snow by night and continue into early Saturday.

It will be a heavy and wet snow with a few inches of accumulation across the city, especially on grassy areas. Watch for some slick spots on roads early Saturday.

There will be some areas east of Denver on the Plains that could see 4 or more inches.

The rest of the forecast includes a few light rain showers on Monday and Thursday.

Temperatures will quickly return to the 50s and 60s.

