Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Rain and snow chances through Tuesday; Temps hit freezing next two nights

DENVER (KDVR) — Cover your plants tonight and Tuesday night. Air temps could hit 32 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Colder in the suburbs and at higher elevations.

We’ll see scattered rain showers today in Denver, then a rain/snow mix tonight into Tuesday morning. There will be 1 inch or less snow accumulation in Denver, and 1 to 3 inches in the western and southern suburbs. Most of the snow accumulation will occur above 6,000 feet, with 3 to 8 inches in the foothills and mountains.

Temps on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could hit 32 degrees again. It will be colder, of course, in the suburbs and higher elevations.

Drier on Wednesday through Sunday, and warmer with temperatures in the 70s.

Total snow by Noon Tuesday.