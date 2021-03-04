Quick shot of rain and snow before sunny, warm days

DENVER (KDVR) — A fast-moving storm will bring evening rain and snow showers to Denver and the Front Range. The storm will quickly exit the state later tonight and skies will clear across the region.

We are expecting some light accumulation of snow, mainly to the south and east of Denver. We are not expecting any accumulation in the city or points north.

Road temperatures are warm from our recent mild days. So, there will be lots of melting where snow falls. However, in places south and east — with a few inches of snow possible — you can never rule out some slick spots, especially later tonight.

Sunshine will return on Friday as temperatures return to the mild 50s. We are forecasting even warmer 60s through the weekend and into early next week with mainly sunny skies.

Our next chance for rain showers will have late Wednesday into Thursday along with cooler readings in the 40s.