Powerful storm finally moving away from Colorado, warm temps ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — We’ve been dealing with rain, lightning, hail and lots of wind for three days. The wind has been damaging at times. The good news is: the storm producing it is finally on its way east.

So, we will have much less wind later Tuesday night and for the rest of the workweek.

We will get to enjoy plenty of sunshine each afternoon through Friday.

Additionally, there will be a warming trend taking us into the 70s and then 80s.

We will have a few isolated storms around each afternoon over the weekend. But at this time, there is nothing that looks to bring any severe weather threats.

We will get a little hot early next week as temperatures rise into the 90s for a few days.