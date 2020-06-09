Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Powerful storm finally moving away from Colorado, warm temps ahead

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — We’ve been dealing with rain, lightning, hail and lots of wind for three days. The wind has been damaging at times. The good news is: the storm producing it is finally on its way east.

So, we will have much less wind later Tuesday night and for the rest of the workweek.

We will get to enjoy plenty of sunshine each afternoon through Friday.

Additionally, there will be a warming trend taking us into the 70s and then 80s.

We will have a few isolated storms around each afternoon over the weekend. But at this time, there is nothing that looks to bring any severe weather threats.

We will get a little hot early next week as temperatures rise into the 90s for a few days.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories