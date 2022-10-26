DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be turning cold and wet on Thursday as Colorado’s next storm system moves in.

There is potential for parts of the Front Range to see the first measurable snowfall of the season Thursday morning.

Weather tonight: Mountain snow, isolated rain showers

There will be scattered mountain snow showers throughout Wednesday and into Thursday.

The Front Range will see partly cloudy skies and a chance for an isolated rain shower Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will hit the mid to upper 70s.

Overnight low temperatures will fall to about 34 degrees in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Snow moves into Denver

Scattered showers will develop on the Front Range early Thursday morning. Showers will start as rain across metro Denver and slowly transition to snow by 6 or 7 a.m.

Snow showers will fall across the Front Range through midday before quickly shifting south after noon.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers throughout the day with dry conditions returning by Thursday night.

The mountains will see 1 to 5 inches of additional snowfall by Thursday afternoon. Mountain passes will be snowpacked and icy through Thursday.

While parts of metro Denver will see snow falling on Thursday morning, in most spots it won’t stick. If we do see accumulation, it will likely be on the south and west sides of town and will be less than an inch on the grass and cooler surfaces. Road conditions should be fine across the city.

The areas where snow could accumulate on the Front Range will be the foothills and Palmer Divide where totals will range from a dusting up to 3 inches of snow. There could be light slushy accumulation on the roads in these spots.

Looking ahead: Dry weather, mild temps return

Sunshine and temperatures in the 60s will return on Friday and last into the weekend.

Halloween will be mild and dry in Denver and along the Front Range.