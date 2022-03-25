DENVER (KDVR) – Clear skies stick around Denver for the weekend, bringing us near record-breaking highs. Minimal cloud cover Friday night and light winds make for a mild evening as lows dip to the upper 30s.

Abundant sunshine is here for the weekend, helping highs climb to the upper 70s. We will hit near-record high temperatures on Sunday as we get close to 80 degrees.

Monday is also warm in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds build on Tuesday ahead of late rain chances. Rain lingers overnight and snow is possible in the mountains, foothills and south along the Palmer Divide. The rain/snow mix will end by early afternoon on Wednesday with cooler highs in the lower 50s.

The end of the week is cooler and unsettled. Clouds stick around with small chances for rain into Friday morning. Temperatures will be below average in the middle to lower 50s.