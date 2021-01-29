Poor air quality but warm at 60 degrees Friday; Mountain snow likely into weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Air Quality Warnings are in effect Friday for Denver and parts of the Front Range. An inverted temperature profile plus stagnant air is trapping small pollution particulates. This goes away on Saturday as wind speeds pick up.

Otherwise, partly cloudy skies in Denver, Boulder, Loveland Fort Collins. Warm highs around 60. It’s the warm before the storm.

Saturday looks partly to mostly cloudy across the Front Range. Wind speeds increase 15-30mph by afternoon. Highs in the 40s. It’s possible that a brief snow shower gets blown off the mountains and across Denver or the Palmer Divide. This is more likely to be the case in the Foothills.

The mountains can expect increasing clouds today with snow showers early in the San Juan Mountains. That snow hits the rest of the Mountain zones this afternoon, tonight, and into Saturday. 3-8 inches of total snow accumulation.

Turning drier and calmer on Sunday, highs around 50 across the Front Range.

We’re watching a storm system for Wednesday-Thursday. This storm is larger and has some potential to snow in Denver. Colder temps possible.

Poor air quality Friday, 1/29.

Forecast snow totals between Friday and Saturday night.