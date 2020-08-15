Poor air quality, above average Saturday

Temperatures will be slightly cooler, yet still above average, as we head into the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday will return to the lower 90s with hazy conditions. One or two storms will be possible during the afternoon hours for the eastern plains, where strong to severe storms will be possible. Any storms that form will be capable of producing damaging winds, strong hail and even tornadoes.

Forecast highs for Saturday, August 15th

Sunday’s forecast will offer another day with 90s across the Front Range, 80s for the mountains. Similar to Saturday, a few isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the afternoon hours. The biggest concerns for severe weather this weekend will be strong wind and frequent lightning.

The upcoming work week will feature a “copy-and-paste” type of forecast, with low chances of afternoon thunderstorms every afternoon. Highs will remain above average through the week, maxing out in the mid-to-lower 90s across the Denver metro area.