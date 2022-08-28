DENVER (KDVR) – After a quick evening shower, skies will clear quickly across Denver Sunday night with seasonal lows in the upper 50s. Sunshine is here to begin the workweek with above-average highs in the upper 80s.

The heat sticks around all week long as highs top out in the lower 90s on Tuesday afternoon. Expect to see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be near the 90-degree mark with a few extra clouds. Wednesday has a small chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

Thursday has a small chance for a shower with partly cloudy skies. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be right around the 90-degree mark. Friday brings back abundant sunshine to the forecast.

Our next weekend will be dry with highs in the lower 90s and sunny skies.