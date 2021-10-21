Pleasantly warm temperatures with little chance for rain in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures were slow to warm on Thursday due to a thick wave cloud that curled over Denver and the Front Range. That cloud will dissipate tonight making way for more sunshine on Friday. Highs for the end of the work week are expected to reach the low 70s, about 10 degrees above normal.

Your weekend will feature the return of clouds late on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees in Denver. On Sunday more clouds will be around keeping highs in the middle to upper 60s. There is also the chance for an isolated rain shower, but that’s mainly east of the city.

Monday will bring a return of more sunshine and another warm day well above normal with highs reaching the low to middle 70s.

The warm start to the work week doesn’t last long as another cold front heads our way Tuesday. We will have more clouds, breezy conditions and highs in the middle 60s. There is also a chance for another isolated rain shower. The rest of next week looks dry with mainly sunny skies and afternoon readings holding in the 60s each day through Friday.