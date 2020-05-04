Pleasantly warm before showers return to Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The wind will continue to relax after sunset Monday. It’ll be a chilly night with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

The National Weather Service issued a Frost Advisory for northeast Colorado, not including metro Denver. Patchy frost is possible overnight, so be sure to protect plants.

The next several days will bring plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

We have showers in the forecast on Friday with cooler temperatures in the 50s.

We have another chance for showers on Mother’s Day along with more cool temperatures.

A third chance for rain arrives on Monday.