DENVER (KDVR) — More sunshine and warmer temps today, across the Front Range we hit the low to mid 50s with a light breeze.

Tomorrow is more of the same but we will see increasing clouds by the evening, no rain or snow to ruin any Valentine’s Day plans.

Snow does works its way back into the forecast late Tuesday and expected during the day Wednesday.

Timing and totals still being worked up but upwards of 2-6″ look possible across the Front Range.