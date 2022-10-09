DENVER (KDVR) — The workweek starts off mild for Denver’s weather and sunshine sticks around with highs in the 60s and 70s throughout the week.

Weather tonight: Clear skies for moon watching

Skies will stay clear Sunday night with mild lows in the middle 40s. It will be a pleasant night to observe the Hunter’s Moon.

Weather tomorrow: Above-average temperatures

Sunshine and comfortable conditions are back for Monday afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle 70s, putting us about 5 degrees above average.

Next chance for rain/snow

The sunny skies and pleasant temperatures linger on Tuesday too with late clouds. Tuesday night there is the chance for some spotty showers along the Front Range and even some snow in the mountains. Temperatures will be cooler and closer to seasonal averages in the upper 60s.

End of the week weather

Highs remain in the upper 70s on Thursday afternoon with abundant sunshine. Friday is back to the middle 70s with plenty of sunshine to round out the workweek.

We start the next weekend with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and highs around the 70-degree mark. Sunday is back to the middle 60s with mostly sunny skies.