Pleasant end to Valentine’s Day weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures stay just above average in the lower 20s. Winds will be light tonight and through Sunday afternoon. Sunday is shaping up to be a nice day along the Front Range with mainly sunny skies and highs in the middle 50s. This will continue to melt snow across the area.

We kick off the workweek with mild temperatures in the upper 50s and light winds. Abundant sunshine is here for Monday with extra clouds building in for Tuesday.

Snow is expected for Wednesday, but the models aren’t in great agreement about the starting and ending times, which will impact snowfall totals. At the moment, the average has snow starting early Wednesday morning and lingering until just before midnight. That would bring the Denver area 3-6 inches, but that range is expected to change a little in the coming days.

Beyond the snow, Thursday has clearing skies and highs in the mid-30s. With more sunshine, we near the 50-degree mark as the week ends.