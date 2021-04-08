Gusty wind blows in cooler temperatures again to Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — An approaching cold front will return snow to the central and northern mountains of Colorado later tonight and into Friday. Several inches of accumulation are possible. It will be windy and cold.

Across the Front Range and in metro Denver the cold front will deliver gusty wind from the northwest at speeds up to 35 mph at times. There will also be some passing clouds and it will be much cooler with afternoon highs in the low 50s. A few spots in extreme northern Colorado near the Wyoming border could start Friday with some rain or snow showers.

The Denver metro area will be less windy, sunny and warmer on Saturday with highs near 70 degrees. Then we quickly head back to the low 50s on Sunday with another cold front bringing gusty wind and passing clouds.

We will enter a very unsettled and soggy weather pattern starting on Tuesday and lasting through the end of the next week. Highs will struggle in the upper 40s with overnight lows below freezing. We will have rain showers during the day and a rain/snow mix or all snow at night. And, yes, accumulation across metro Denver and the Front Range is not out of the question with an inch or two possible each night.