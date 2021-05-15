Severe storm chance continues Saturday and Sunday evening; Pinpoint Weather Alert

DENVER (KDVR) — Severe storm chances will stay in the forecast for eastern Colorado Saturday evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the Palmer Divide, southeast plains, and southern Colorado through 10 p.m. A Tornado Watch is also in effect for the far southeastern corner of Colorado until 10 p.m.



Storm chances will stay in the forecast on the Front Range until about 8 or 9 p.m. After that point, storms will be focused on the plains. The main threat with storms on the Front Range Saturday evening will be hail, gusty winds, and lightning.

Sunday’s high temperatures will reach the upper 60s with more scattered afternoon and evening storms. A marginal risk for hail and gusty winds is in place on the Front Range and eastern plains meaning that some storms could turn severe.

Storm chances will stay in the forecast each afternoon through Tuesday with high temperatures in the 60s. Rain chances will drop to 10% on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will increase to the 70s with less cloud cover.

Dry weather will return Friday and into next weekend.