Pinpoint Weather Alert: When the snow ends and how much accumulation to expect

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert day as snow showers, cold temperatures and icy roads impact Colorado.

Snow showers will continue on and off throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening. The showers will end late Tuesday night leaving behind slick roads and frigid temperatures. Roads are expected to stay icy tonight and into early Wednesday morning, so make sure to allow extra time to get to where you need to be.

Temperatures will drop into the single digits on the Front Range overnight with areas of dense fog developing Wednesday morning.

Additional accumulation will range from a dusting up to an inch on the Front Range with up to 3 inches in the mountains and far eastern plains.

Wednesday will be dry with sunshine returning. High temperatures will make it back into the 40s. Temperatures will gradually warm up the rest of the week and will hit the 60s on Friday.

The weekend ahead will be mostly dry on the Front Range, but there will be gusty winds as snowfall moves through Colorado’s mountains.