DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay active this week with an incoming storm system that will bring cooler temperatures and a lot of precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday.

We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weather tonight: Cool, dry

It will be a cool night on the Front Range with temperatures falling near 30 degrees in Denver overnight.

Skies will stay partly cloudy with dry conditions into Monday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Afternoon storms

Monday will be mild with a 20% chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the low 60s in Denver. Storms that do develop will be isolated and could contain lightning.

Looking ahead: Rain, snow move in

The next big storm system will push into Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday with Pinpoint Weather Alert Days in place.

The storm will start as mountain snow and rain showers on the Front Range Tuesday afternoon. Denver will cool to the 40s on Tuesday.

By Tuesday night, some of the rain will change over to snow. The changeover will happen first in the elevations above 6,000 feet where temperatures will turn colder faster.

Scattered snow showers will continue overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Colorado will slowly dry out Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the higher elevations including the Palmer Divide and foothills through midday Wednesday.

Computer models are still very inconsistent on snowfall accumulation. It will all depend on temperatures and elevation.

The biggest totals and travel impacts will stay above 6,000 feet.

Most of metro Denver will see a range of nothing up to 5 inches of snow. The foothills and Palmer Divide will see about 5 to 10 inches with 1 to 2 feet possible in parts of the mountains.

Dry weather returns on Thursday with another chance for rain and snow on Friday.