Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Tuesday: Snow, slick roads expected

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered snow showers will move into Northern Colorado late Monday night and will reach the Denver metro early Tuesday morning. The morning commute will be slick and snowy.

Snow showers will continue on the Front Range through Tuesday morning and into the afternoon before clearing out Tuesday evening. The heaviest snow will fall during the morning commute. Temperatures will only hit the low 30s on Tuesday and wind gusts will reach up to 30mph.

Snow totals will range from 1 to 4 inches in metro Denver and 2 to 6 inches on the Palmer Divide and into the foothills. Dry weather will return on Wednesday with highs returning to the 40s.

Another cold front will swing through on Thursday cooling highs into the 30s with a 20% chance for isolated snow showers. Dry weather and warm temperatures will return by the weekend.