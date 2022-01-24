Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Tuesday: here’s how snow will impact your commute

DENVER (KDVR) — We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert for Tuesday due to snow that is expected to start during the morning commute.

The snow will develop during the morning rush hour, Meteorologist Chris Tomer said.

Here’s how much is expected to fall:

Denver: 1-3 inches

Fort Collins: 1-3 inches

Boulder: 2-4 inches

Foothills: 2-6 inches

Palmer Divide: 1-4 inches

Ski Areas: 2-6 inches

The snow will taper off during the evening rush hour Tuesday.

