Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Thursday: More snow to come

DENVER (KDVR) — Another storm system will move through Colorado on Thursday bringing snow and cold temperatures.

The snow will start mid-morning on the Front Range and will continue into the midday hours before moving out in the afternoon. Totals will range from 1 to 3 inches in Metro Denver with 2 to 4 inches in the foothills and Palmer Divide.

This will not be a big storm system for the plains or mountains. The mountains could see a dusting up to 2 inches with up to an inch on the Eastern Plains.

Dry weather will move back in by Thursday night. Friday will be warmer and dry with high temperatures in the 40s. The weekend will be beautiful with sunshine and highs in the 50s both days.

Denver will see another chance for snow on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.