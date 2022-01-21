Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow showers, slick roads Friday night, dry weekend ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be scattered snow showers on the Front Range and in the mountains Friday afternoon and evening. The heaviest snow and biggest impacts will stay south and west of Denver.

The Palmer Divide and foothills will see steady snow through the evening drive before showers clear out overnight. These areas have the highest chance to see travel impacts, especially after sunset.

Most of metro Denver will see no or small snow accumulation. Anywhere from no accumulation, up to an inch is possible in the metro.

The foothills and Palmer Divide will see 1 to 4 inches of snow. The mountains will see about 1 to 6 inches.

Dry weather and sunshine will return by the weekend. Highs will hit the 50s again on Sunday.

Another storm system will move in late Monday into Tuesday bringing more snow to the Front Range and mountains. Temperatures will cool to the 30s on Tuesday.