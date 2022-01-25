Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow for morning commute

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting 1-3 inches of snow in metro Denver and most of the I-25 corridor. The bulk of snow accumulation will happen between 5-10 a.m., then it tapers off into the afternoon. It’s a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Totals by 11 p.m. Tuesday:

Denver: 1-3 inches

Fort Collins: 1-3 inches

Greeley: 1-3 inches

Western suburbs: 2-5 inches

Foothills: 3-6 inches

Palmer Divide: 2-5 inches

Ski areas: 3-6 inches

Inches of total snow by 11pm Tuesday.

Inches of total snow by 11pm Tuesday.

Inches of total snow by 11pm Tuesday.

Skies will clear overnight into Wednesday. Expect sunshine on Wednesday and highs in the 40s.

A few flurries will blow through on Thursday with the arrival of a cold front. Highs will be around 30 degrees.

It will be dry and sunny on Friday through Sunday with warmer highs in the 40s and 50s.