Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow for morning commute

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting 1-3 inches of snow in metro Denver and most of the I-25 corridor. The bulk of snow accumulation will happen between 5-10 a.m., then it tapers off into the afternoon. It’s a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Totals by 11 p.m. Tuesday:

  • Denver: 1-3 inches
  • Fort Collins: 1-3 inches
  • Greeley: 1-3 inches
  • Western suburbs: 2-5 inches
  • Foothills: 3-6 inches
  • Palmer Divide: 2-5 inches
  • Ski areas: 3-6 inches
Inches of total snow by 11pm Tuesday.
Inches of total snow by 11pm Tuesday.
Inches of total snow by 11pm Tuesday.

Skies will clear overnight into Wednesday. Expect sunshine on Wednesday and highs in the 40s.

A few flurries will blow through on Thursday with the arrival of a cold front. Highs will be around 30 degrees.

It will be dry and sunny on Friday through Sunday with warmer highs in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories