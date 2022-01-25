Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow for morning commute

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting 1-3 inches of snow in metro Denver and most of the I-25 corridor. The bulk of snow accumulation will happen between 5-10 a.m., then it tapers off into the afternoon. It’s a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.
Totals by 11 p.m. Tuesday:
- Denver: 1-3 inches
- Fort Collins: 1-3 inches
- Greeley: 1-3 inches
- Western suburbs: 2-5 inches
- Foothills: 3-6 inches
- Palmer Divide: 2-5 inches
- Ski areas: 3-6 inches
Skies will clear overnight into Wednesday. Expect sunshine on Wednesday and highs in the 40s.
A few flurries will blow through on Thursday with the arrival of a cold front. Highs will be around 30 degrees.
It will be dry and sunny on Friday through Sunday with warmer highs in the 40s and 50s.