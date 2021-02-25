Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow ends this morning then sunshine; next snow chances arrives Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow tapers-off this morning across Denver, the Front Range, Foothills and mountains. Additional snowfall of 1-2 inches possible. Then skies clear with sunshine. Highs around 35.

Storm totals range from 13 inches in Highlands Ranch, 11 inches in Thornton, 9 inches in Boulder, 9.6 inches at DIA, 8 inches in downtown Denver, to 5 inches in Longmont as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

This storm ended up stronger than forecasted. A few intense snow bands developed and delivered heavy snow accumulation.

Clear tonight and 8 degrees in Denver.

The next storm system arrives in the mountains on Friday night and continues on Saturday. 3-6 inches at the ski areas. Some of that snow blows into Denver on Saturday. 1″ or less accumulation.

Sunday looks calmer, sunnier. Highs around 40.

Much warmer Monday-Wednesday. Highs around 50 each day.

Future radar on Saturday, chance for snow.