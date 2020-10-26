Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow ends Monday followed by 2 record lows overnight

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow tapers-off in Denver and across the Front Range this morning. The storm moves south toward Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Lamar.

Total snow accumulation over the fires ranged from 1-2 feet.

Highs today around 15 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Mountain highs in the single digits. Interestingly, the high of 15degrees is also a “record cold high” for Denver.

We will set two record lows: tonight and tomorrow morning. We are forecasting zero degrees in Denver. But, many suburbs will go below zero. The record low tonight in Denver is 3 (1997), and tomorrow morning is 11 (1925).

Mountain lows plummet: lows between minus 5 to minus 20.

Skies clear tonight and we go sunny on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday around 33.

Dry, sunny rest of the week. Highs warm into the 40s and 50s.

Halloween forecast: dry, clear, 60 high, 30s low.