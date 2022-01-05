Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow arrives in Fort Collins by 11 a.m., Denver by 4 p.m.

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting increasing snow and wind in the Central and Northern Mountains today. Expect 1-2 feet of grand total snowfall by Thursday at noon, with less in the mountain valleys.

Today is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for snow accumulation and cold temperatures.

Here is the timeline when snowfall will arrive:

Fort Collins/NOCO: by 11 a.m.

Boulder: by 11 a.m.

Denver: by 3-4 p.m.

Castle Rock: by 5 p.m.

Snow tapers-off to flurries early Thursday. Here’s our forecasted totals:

Denver Metro: 1-5 inches

Western Suburbs: 4-8 inches

Fort Collins/NOCO: 2-8 inches

Castle Rock: 1-3 inches

Foothills: 4-12 inches

Central and Northern Mountains: 1-2 feet

Inches of total snow by 5pm Thursday.

Low temperatures across the Front Range Wednesday night into Thursday morning drop to zero degrees. Thursday stays cloudy with flurries early and cold highs in the teens and 20s.

Friday is dry, with highs in the 40s. We are forecasting a slight chance for a rain/snow shower on Saturday. Highs will be in the 40s on Saturday.