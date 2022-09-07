DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday for another day of record-breaking heat.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting 98 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. The normal high right now is 84 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect for Denver and the Front Range. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said to seek shade and limit time outdoors if possible.

Conditions will be sunny and dry on both Wednesday and Thursday. Wildfire smoke remains light to moderate in concentration.

The first of two cold fronts arrives on Friday. High temperatures will drop into the 80s with partly cloudy skies and a 10-20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

A second cold front hits the Front Range on Saturday with a 50% chance of rain and low clouds. Highs will drop again but into the low 60s the second time.

Sunday is set to be sunny and in the mid-70s.