Pinpoint Weather Alert Day; Morning snow then clearing; Small storm on Thanksgiving

DENVER (KDVR) — Wet, sloppy snow continues this morning across the Front Range. 1-2 inches in Denver. 3-6 inches in the Foothills and Palmer Divide. 3-8 inches for the ski areas.

Watch live commute from the Pinpoint Weather Beast above. It is driving south of Denver near Castle Rock.

Snow tapers-off after 10 a.m. Clearing skies midday into afternoon. Front Range highs around 40. Mountains highs in the teens, 20s and 30s.

Sunny and 50s on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving looks dry for Denver and the Front Range. Mostly to partly sunny skies and 40s.

The Mountains can expect a small storm system with light snow accumulation. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

This continues into early Friday then clearing.

The weekend looks dry right now.

Next storm system arrives Tuesday.

Tuesday snowfall. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.