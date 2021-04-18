Snow, cold in Monday afternoon, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day issued Monday and Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday morning will start off dry on the Front Range with high temperatures hitting the low 40s midday. By early afternoon, a cold front will swing through Colorado from north to south. The front will bring breezy wind, quickly cooling temperatures, and snow showers.

Showers will start first on the northern Front Range and will make their way south through the rest of the afternoon. Showers will be heavy at times with snowfall rates of one inch per hour possible.

Showers will linger into early Tuesday morning before ending. Totals will range form 2 to 5 inches on the Front Range with the foothills seeing 3 to 7 inches. The central and northern mountains will see 3 to 10 inches with 1 to 3 on the eastern plains.

Tuesday afternoon will be dry with high temperatures reaching the low 40s. A few light showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday before dry weather moves in.

Spring weather returns Friday into Sunday with high temperatures hitting the 70s by Sunday afternoon.