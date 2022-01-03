Pinpoint Weather Alert Day issued for Wednesday, expected to slow Marshall Fire recovery

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will arrive for the Wednesday evening commute in Denver. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday.
Here’s what the impacts of the storm will be:
- Snow hits Denver, Boulder, and the Marshall Fire area around 5 p.m. Wednesday
- The key snow window is Wednesday from 5 p.m.-midnight
- Air temperatures will plummet to near zero degrees Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Total snow accumulation:
- Expect 4-8 inches for the Marshall Fire area
- Central and Northern Mountains: 6-14 inches
- Southern Mountains: 1-4 inches
- Denver: 1-4 inches
- Western Suburbs: 4-8 inches
- Foothills: 4-10 inches
Meteorologist Chris Tomer says this storm system will slow recovery efforts for the Marshall Fire area.