Pinpoint Weather Alert Day issued for Wednesday, expected to slow Marshall Fire recovery

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will arrive for the Wednesday evening commute in Denver. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday.

Here’s what the impacts of the storm will be:

Snow hits Denver, Boulder, and the Marshall Fire area around 5 p.m. Wednesday

The key snow window is Wednesday from 5 p.m.-midnight

Air temperatures will plummet to near zero degrees Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Total snow accumulation:

Expect 4-8 inches for the Marshall Fire area

Central and Northern Mountains: 6-14 inches

Southern Mountains: 1-4 inches

Denver: 1-4 inches

Western Suburbs: 4-8 inches

Foothills: 4-10 inches

Meteorologist Chris Tomer says this storm system will slow recovery efforts for the Marshall Fire area.