Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: High Wind Warning Thursday with 50 mph gusts in Denver, 100 mph in mountains

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. High Wind Warnings remain in effect all day. Widespread 50 mph gusts across Denver, I-25, the Palmer Divide, and Eastern Plains. 100 mph gusts in the high mountains. 50-80 mph gusts in the Foothills.

The highest gust this morning occurred on Peak 6 at Breckenridge Ski Area: 116 mph.

Front Range highs stay in the 30s. Sunshine.

The wind starts to relax in Denver on Friday. But, it remains gusty in the Foothills and across the Eastern Plains with 40-80mph gusts.

Less wind on Saturday.

A small storm system blows through on Saturday with a few snow showers in the Mountains and across the Front Range. 1-2″ at the ski areas. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

Sunday is dry and sunny, 46.

Another storm system hits on Monday-Tuesday with snow showers. Ski areas along I-70 and North get 1-4 inches.

Dry on Wednesday.

Forecast snowfall on Saturday.

High Wind Warnings on Thursday.