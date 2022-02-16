Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Heavy snow expected during Wednesday evening commute

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered snow showers will continue to build onto the Front Range Wednesday afternoon. Snow will become heavier and more widespread during the Wednesday evening commute.

The heaviest snow will fall in Denver from 3 p.m. through 9 p.m. Wednesday making the evening commute slick and slow. Snow showers will come to an end shortly after midnight.

A winter storm warning is in place for the Front Range and metro Denver through 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Totals will range from 2 to 5 inches of snow in metro Denver with closer to 3 to 6 inches on the west side of town. The foothills will see 4 to 10 inches with 3 to 8 on the Palmer Divide.

Colorado’s Eastern Plains will see 1 to 3 inches of snow with 4 to 10 in the mountains.

Sunshine will return on Thursday with highs in the 30s. Dry weather will stay through the weekend as temperatures heat up to the 50s by Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered snow showers will return Monday through Wednesday of next week.