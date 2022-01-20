Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Friday PM snow south and west of Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – Clouds will slowly increase overnight as temperatures dip into the lower 20s. There might be a few pockets of sunshine Friday morning as temperatures climb to the lower 40s.

Snow arrives in the mountains after midnight and will slide into the foothills through the morning. The Denver metro area can see some light flurries in the afternoon and into the early evening. Snow continues to slide south through the afternoon and evening along the Palmer Divide.

Travel conditions are expected to be impacted west and south of the metro area during the afternoon and early overnight hours. Because of this and the potential for slick roads during the evening commute Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Expected totals for some areas:

Denver: Trace – 1 inch

Foothills: 2-4 inches

Palmer Divide: 1-3 inches

Skies clear out for the weekend with seasonal temps in the low 40s on Saturday. Temperatures bump into the lower 50s with abundant sunshine on Sunday.

Clouds build through the day Monday with snow arriving overnight. Snow chances for the mountains and the Front Range are back early on Tuesday and through the middle of the day. Sunshine and 40s are back in the forecast for the rest of the week.