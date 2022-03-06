DENVER (KDVR) — We have a cold and snowy day up ahead! Temps are staying in the 20s today and with a north breeze gives us a bit more of a chill so grab some extra layers.

Sunday snow totals in the metro will be 1 to 3 inches, 2 to 6 in the foothills, and an additional 3 to 8 in the mountains.

Travel is expected to be impacted through tonight for slick and icy roads.

Snow ends on the Front Range before sunrise Monday with partial clearing in the afternoon as highs hit the lower 30s. The mountains continue to receive light snow on Monday, adding a few extra inches.

Sunshine is here on Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s and a light wind.

Clouds come back on Wednesday, with another round of snow moving back in through Thursday.