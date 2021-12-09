Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for mountains: 1-2 feet of snow, avalanche watches

DENVER (KDVR) — We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for the mountains for Thursday and Friday.

This storm system will be the first big snowfall for the mountains. 1-2 feet of snow is expected for the Western Slope ski areas.

Here are the projected totals by Friday night:

  • Southern Mountain ski areas: 2 feet
  • Western Slope ski areas: 1-2 feet
  • Summit County: 8-12 inches
  • Eisenhower Tunnel: 8-12 inches
  • Steamboat and Flat Tops: 14-17 inches
  • Foothills: 2-4 inches
  • Denver: 0-1 inch
  • Palmer Divide: 1-2 inches
  • Fort Collins: 0-1 inch
  • Eastern Plains: 0-1 inch

Avalanche watches have also been issued by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

An Avalanche Watch is in effect for the Steamboat/Flat Tops, Aspen, Gunnison, North San Juan, and South San Juan zones. A large storm is moving into Colorado with heavy snow and strong winds. As the storm progresses, very dangerous avalanche conditions will develop by Thursday evening. A natural avalanche cycle is likely, especially on northerly-facing slopes. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended by late Thursday and through Friday.

In Denver, 0-1 inch of snow is expected between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday. The Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday and Friday is only for the mountains.

