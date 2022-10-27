DENVER (KDVR) — Be prepared before you head out for your morning commute, there will be rain and snow across the Interstate 25 corridor during the morning rush hour on this Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. The snow and rain mix is expected to last until 11 a.m. in your Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Rain, snow for morning commute

Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for the early hours as snow and rain are expected to fall around the metro. The Pinpoint Weather team is keeping a close eye on whether Thursday will be the first day Denver sees measurable snow this season.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting rain and snow during the morning rush hour across the I-25 corridor, which includes the Denver metro area, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For impacts on travel, be sure to check travel conditions before you head out the door.

Pinpoint Weather forecast snow totals for the metro by 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

It’s all snow above 6,000 feet where 1 to 3 inches is possible. That area includes the foothills and Palmer Divide. However, it probably clips west of Boulder and Horsetooth.

The Front Range will see highs in the 40s.

The mountains can expect 3 to 8 inches of snowfall. Highs in the mountains will be cold with highs in the 20s and 30s. The weather will be turning drier this afternoon and evening as the storm systems move into southern Colorado.

Pinpoint Weather forecast snow totals for the mountains by 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

A hard freeze is possible in Denver overnight on Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Skies will be clear throughout the night.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, dry

The first little glimpse of winter weather will be gone by Friday. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a beautiful start to your Halloween weekend.

The weather on Friday will be sunny and dry with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Looking down the road: Beautiful Halloween weekend

Take a look at the weekend, if you have plans to take your ghost and ghouls out trick-or-treating, the weather will be beautiful.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting morning sunshine and then increasing clouds on Saturday. Highs will be seasonal with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday will be a copy and paste of Saturday’s weather. It will be sunny and dry with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in Denver

Halloween is Monday, and it doesn’t look like the weather will ruin anyone’s spooky mood. The holiday looks to stay dry and sunny. Highs will be in the mid-60s.