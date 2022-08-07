DENVER (KDVR) — Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for a cold front and surge of monsoon moisture today.

Rain and storms move in late afternoon through the evening which could lead to flooding in creeks, streams, and low-lying areas.

A Flood Watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Sunday through midnight.

This is focused along I-25 and is specific to the late afternoon and evening hours.

A few storms could also get to the strong severe side with a low risk issued for those in green.

Some monsoon moisture is left over Monday with scattered storms for the afternoon.

Then we turn drier and hotter for the rest of the week.